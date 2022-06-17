B. Riley Cuts Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target to $19.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE BZH opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

