Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Anthony Bartolo Buys 10,000 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 651.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

