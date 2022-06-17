Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $7.57

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.97. Barclays shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 151,672 shares.

Several analysts have commented on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Barclays by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $13,274,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 4,748.5% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,454,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,424,550 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

