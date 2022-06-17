Barclays Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $77.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.85.

CLR stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,588,000 after acquiring an additional 784,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after buying an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

