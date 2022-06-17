Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Receives $23.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BZH. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 21.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,480,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after buying an additional 263,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

