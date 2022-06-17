Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $191.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.26.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

