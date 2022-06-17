BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0013 (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $5,656.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00547740 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

