BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $520.13 million, a PE ratio of 739.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

