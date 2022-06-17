Black Diamond Capital Manageme Acquires 50,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,729,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,950,914.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $21,786.42.

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32.

CPSS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.