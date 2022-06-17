BlackRock Inc. Acquires 646,180 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.36% of Moody’s worth $4,616,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO opened at $253.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.