BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,203,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

