BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,054,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.00% of Capital One Financial worth $4,940,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.