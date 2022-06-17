BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,040,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 313,498 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.71% of Home Depot worth $29,067,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,186,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $269.73 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.