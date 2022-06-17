BlackRock Inc. Has $5.64 Billion Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.83% of Charter Communications worth $5,643,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $678.70.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $415.35 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

