BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.83% of Progressive worth $4,700,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGR opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,482 shares of company stock worth $3,084,040. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

