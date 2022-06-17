BlackRock Inc. Purchases 360,156 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.28% of MSCI worth $4,123,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $385.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.42. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

