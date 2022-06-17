BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,686,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,496,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of MetLife worth $4,479,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.