BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,787,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,008,403 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.41% of Walt Disney worth $18,089,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.