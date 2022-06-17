BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,213,286 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,518,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.27% of Mondelez International worth $5,803,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $148,957,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $133,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.