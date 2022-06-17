BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,693,755 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,390,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,693,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.53% of AON worth $4,325,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

AON stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

