BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,092,234 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,741,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.41% of Altria Group worth $5,579,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 92.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $45.38 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

