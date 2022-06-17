BlackRock Inc. Sells 533,991 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,635,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.49% of Newmont worth $5,683,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NEM stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.