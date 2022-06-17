BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,732,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 748,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.26% of T-Mobile US worth $4,724,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.