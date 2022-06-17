BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.70

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
