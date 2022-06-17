BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.70

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 2403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

