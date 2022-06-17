BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of BEAM opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.61. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $981,281.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,658,000 after purchasing an additional 329,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after buying an additional 298,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

