BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

