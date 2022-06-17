Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $6,173,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

