Brian L. Knepp Acquires 445 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) President Brian L. Knepp acquired 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,123.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,052.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.