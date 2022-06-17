BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.78. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 22,997 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 92.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $961.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

