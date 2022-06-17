Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 36,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 295,707 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,521 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,379,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bridgetown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,779,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at $15,928,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 5,411.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,301,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,468 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

