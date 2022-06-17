British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.00.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($8.62) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

BTLCY opened at $6.22 on Friday. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

