Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) PT at $20.33

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

