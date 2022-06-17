Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $425.50

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $425.50.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $64,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $379.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.36. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.