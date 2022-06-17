Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Target Price at $2.34

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,546,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 496,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

RIGL stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

