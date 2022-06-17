Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Target Price at $20.63

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.