Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) PT at $66.44

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

MOS opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,540,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,003,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

