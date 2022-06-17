Bruce Caswell Acquires 8,300 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MMS opened at $59.09 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.