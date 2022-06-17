Bullseye Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

