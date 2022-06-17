BUZZCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $164,007.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001255 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

