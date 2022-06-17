Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $170.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day moving average is $172.69. The firm has a market cap of $447.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.