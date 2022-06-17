Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.