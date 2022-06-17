Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $162,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $404.79 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.34.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

