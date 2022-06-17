Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.31.

Shares of EQIX opened at $618.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.79. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

