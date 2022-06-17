Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

NYSE HD opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.73 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

