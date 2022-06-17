Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $315.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

