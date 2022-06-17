Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,081 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 803.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

