Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $585.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.96 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.