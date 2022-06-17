C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 740,630 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on REGI. Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

