C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 740,630 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79.
Several brokerages have commented on REGI. Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.