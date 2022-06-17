C2C Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 174,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.