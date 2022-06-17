C2C Wealth Management LLC Invests $550,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

